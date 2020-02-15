Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2020 NPR ‘no entry& ...
Nation, Current Affairs

NPR ‘no entry’ signs in Old City: Enumerators told to remove seven questions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Feb 15, 2020, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 12:53 am IST
Mr Mohammed Faheem said the government should realise the panic created among the general public over NPR and NRC.
One of the sign boards put up outside the Old City.
Hyderabad: Residents in the Old City have started displaying notice boards on their houses telling enumerators of the National Population Register (NPR) survey not to knock on their doors unless the additional questions are removed from the form.

As part of the campaign against the Citizenzhip Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the NPR, people have started hanging the boards on the gates of their houses and posting it on social media to mobilise others.

 

Ms Najam Rasheed, a resident of Panjeshah, who had displayed a notice board on her house, said, “We are not allowed to express our concerns in a democratic and peaceful manner, which forced us to adopt alternatives.”

She said, “We have decided not to provide any kind of information regarding personal details which will be used in the NRC. We are ready to face the consequences.”

Mr Mohammed Faheem said the government should realise the panic created among the general public over NPR and NRC.

“Unless the doubts of the citizens are not cleared, the government should not start the household and Census survey.  These warning boards are a sign of the alarm which shows fear developed among the public,” he said. It will create difficulties and problems for the enumerators. If the authorities provide the police security to the enumerators, it will invite more disconcert.

Tags: npr, old city
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


