Mumbai: Brawl over seating in train leaves 1 dead

Railway police officials said that the incident occurred early Thursday after Sagar Markand and his wife Jyoti, along with their two-year-old daughter, boarded the train at Kalyan in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai: A group of over 12 persons beat up a 26-year-old to death inside an express train headed to Bidar from Mumbai after the two sides fought over seating in the train, railway police officials said. The incident took place between Pune and Daund when the group rained kicks and punches on the youth.

Railway police officials said that the incident occurred early Thursday after Sagar Markand and his wife Jyoti, along with their two-year-old daughter, boarded the train at Kalyan in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The family stays at Kalyan and was headed Bidar.

“There were no seats in the general compartment and hence, Markand requested some women to adjust so that his wife could sit with their toddler in her arms. The women were however enraged and hence began hurling abuses at him,” said a railway police officer.

The squabble turned wild soon after and around 12 men joined it and started raining blows, kicking and punching Markand. His wife tried to intervene and requested to spare her husband, however her pleas fell on deaf ears.

The railway police was informed and they intervened at Daund station and rescued him.

Markand was rushed to the civic hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.