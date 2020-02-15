Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2020 Kerala mulls law aga ...
Kerala mulls law against superstition

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2020
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 1:06 am IST
CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the demand will be raised on February 20, which is also the martyrdom day of Gobind Pansare.
Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government has been contemplating to bring a Bill for effectively curbing superstition, practices like sorcery and exorcism. The draft recommendations are currently under consideration of Law Reforms Commission. The Kerala Exploitation by Superstition (Prevention) Act drafted and proposed by home department, warranted stringent punishment against those responsible for spreading superstition and putting people's lives in danger.

The punishment ranges from three years to capital punishment. The CPI which is second biggest ally in ruling LDF, wants the process to be expedited and the law passed this year itself. Karnataka and Maharashtra had passed similar legislation earlier.

 

Though the Left parties had promised to bring the law after coming to power in 2016, four years have passed and things have not moved at the desired pace.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the demand will be raised on February 20, which is also the martyrdom day of Gobind Pansare.  The party will launch the campaign secularism protection meet.

