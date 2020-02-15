Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2020 Kanhaiya Kumar&rsquo ...
Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked in Bihar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 15, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 12:57 am IST
Sources said prior to reaching the venue in Arrah a group of youth chanting pro-CAA slogans began pelting stones at his convoy.
Kanhaiya Kumar.
Patna: Former JNUSU President Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked while he was travelling from Buxar to Arrah in Bihar on Friday. This was the eighth attack in two weeks against Kanhaiya Kumar, who is leading a massive state-wide ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ against the CAA, NPR, and NRC.

Sources said prior to reaching the venue in Arrah a group of youth chanting pro-CAA slogans began pelting stones at his convoy. However, no one is said to be injured in the attack. Activists travelling with Kanhaiya said that slogans raised by the mob during the attack indicate that they belong to a particular ideology.

 

“We are not bothered by such attacks and Kanhaiya Kumar will continue with his tour. It is clear that the BJP is rattled by the response Kanhaiya has been receiving from people of Bihar,” activists travelling with Kanhaiya Kumar said.

The state-wide ‘Jan Gan Man Yatra’ which began on December 30 from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram in West Champaran is scheduled to conclude with a rally on the theme “nagrikta bachao, desh bachao” (save citizenship, save the country) in Patna on Feb. 29.

“We had met the state administration but nothing was done to prevent such attacks. Kanhaiya Kumar's car was vandalised but he somehow escaped unhurt,” Social activist Nivedita Jha told this newspaper. Left leaders in Patna on Friday condemned continuous attacks on Kanhaiya Kumar’s anti- CAA tour. Earlier, his convoy was attacked in Gaya, Nawada, Katihar, Supaul, Begusarai, Sitamarhi and Bhagalpur.

During his tour, Kanhaiya has been holding public meetings and criticising the BJP led government at the Centre for the “divisive” Citizenship Act, NPR and the NRC.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar, caa
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


