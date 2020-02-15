Guwahati: Surrendered militants under lens

“We have made it clear that surrendered militants indulging in anti-social activities would not be eligible for getting the benefit of the comprehensive relief rehabilitation scheme of the government.”

Guwahati: In a significant move the state government in consultation with ministry of home affairs has decided that surrendered militants indulging in any unlawful and anti-social activities will be excluded from the proposed comprehensive relief and rehabilitation policy of the government.

Pointing out that government has already started the process of framing a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation policy for more than 1,600 surrendered cadres of the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland, security sources said that the proposed policy would be formulated by the state home department in consultation with Assam police and leaders of all the four factions of NDFB and other stakeholders.

Admitting that even after surrender of NDFB cadres in large number, there is apprehension in the security circle that surrendered militants are holding back illegal arms, security sources said that police have been asked to keep a close watch on the activities of surrendered militants. Referring to past instance, “We have made it clear that surrendered militants indulging in anti-social activities would not be eligible for getting the benefit of the comprehensive relief rehabilitation scheme of the government.”