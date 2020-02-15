Bangladeshi nationals arrested

Police investigation has revealed that Begum Khatoon alias Megha Verma, a Bangladeshi national, was staying illegally in Indore by making passport with the help of a forged school mark sheet.

Bhopal: Three Bangladeshi nationals including two women were on Friday arrested in Indore on charges of forgery and staying in India illegally. The identity was revealed following their detention by police in connection with abduction of one Anil Pal, a staff of a local school in Indore.

“Three of the four people arrested by police were found to be Bangladeshis who have been staying in India illegally. We have reported the matter to the Centre,” deputy inspector general of police, Indore range, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra told reporters.

She had married one Kishore Khandale, who hailed from Maharashtra, and the couple was living in Indore for the past several years. She made her new Indian passport in the name of Megha Verma.

Police also arrested two other Bangladeshis, Roni Sheikh and Lima.