Nation Current Affairs 15 Feb 2020 Bangladeshi national ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bangladeshi nationals arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 15, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2020, 1:25 am IST
Police also arrested two other Bangladeshis, Roni Sheikh and Lima.
Police investigation has revealed that Begum Khatoon alias Megha Verma, a Bangladeshi national, was staying illegally in Indore by making passport with the help of a forged school mark sheet.
 Police investigation has revealed that Begum Khatoon alias Megha Verma, a Bangladeshi national, was staying illegally in Indore by making passport with the help of a forged school mark sheet.

Bhopal: Three Bangladeshi nationals including two women were on Friday arrested in Indore on charges of forgery and staying in India illegally. The identity was revealed following their detention by police in connection with abduction of one Anil Pal, a staff of a local school in Indore.

“Three of the four people arrested by police were found to be Bangladeshis who have been staying in India illegally. We have reported the matter to the Centre,” deputy inspector general of police, Indore range, Ruchi Vardhan Mishra told reporters.

 

Police investigation has revealed that  Begum Khatoon alias Megha Verma, a Bangladeshi national, was staying illegally in Indore by making passport with the help of a forged school mark sheet.

She had married one Kishore Khandale, who hailed from Maharashtra, and the couple was living in Indore for the past several years. She made her new Indian passport in the name of Megha Verma.

Police also arrested two other Bangladeshis, Roni Sheikh and Lima.

...
Tags: illegally, bangladeshi nationals
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

The moment they saw Hussain, they fled. Suspected something amiss, Hussain rushed inside his house only to find his wife and daughter lying dead in a pool of blood.

Hyderabad: Mother, daughter killed at home

Drivers are being penalised for not reaching the higher level of fuel savings in terms of kilometres per litre. It was alleged that increments were being withheld and staff was not being given leave even in an emergency.

Rs 4,500 daily target worries RTC staff

The bench was adjudicating on two public interest litigations (PILs) relating to the inaction of the authorities in controlling the emerging epidemic diseases like dengue, swine flu, malaria and viral fevers, which were widespread during the monsoon.

HC seeks report on dengue, viral control

Subramaniyan

Chennai: Bank appraiser held for swindling Rs 18 lakh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

STM Wireless PowerBank review: So good, it sucks!

Design-wise, the STM Wireless PowerBank features the regular brick-like form factor.
 

Apple’s brand-new iPhone 11 is available at lowest price ever in India; grab it now!

iPhone 11 Pro being available at Rs 93,900.
 

Love is in the ‘dating app’ this Valentine’s Day!

According to Bobble AI’s data, there’s a 30% increase in usage of dating applications around Valentine’s week.
 

Imtiaz Ali revisits love 11 years after Love Aaj Kal

Bollywood film-maker Imtiaz Ali during an interview in New Delhi on February 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 

India’s first Snapdragon 865 smartphone will be sold on Flipkart

The iQOO 3 will be the perfect combination of smartphone performance, offering future-ready 5G capabilities.
 

JVC HA-FX103BTA review: Xplosive bass!

The JVC HA-FX103BTA is designed for those who love that little extra bass response.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Vellore fort out of bounds for Valentines-Day revellers

Police investigating young girls visiting the fort on Friday. (Photo: K.Senthil Nathan)

Mega food park at Gangaikondan enthuses South

O. Panneerselvam.

Chennai: Poll rule on drawing of lots to decide winner upheld

The Madras High Court (Photo: Yoga Balaji via Wikimedia Commons)

Women voters outnumber men in TN 2020 poll rolls

The State comprised of elctors of 6,13,06,638 of this 3,02,54,172 are men and 3,10,45,969 female and it also has 6,497 Third Gender voters.

GST dues from Centre: Rs 12K crore

Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam with Budget papers and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami enter the Assembly on Friday. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham