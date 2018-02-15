search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3 killed as under-construction building collapses in B'luru, rescue ops on

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2018, 5:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 7:57 pm IST
The building was under construction with labourers working in it at the time of the collapse.
An under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 An under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: At least three labourers have died in Bengaluru and one was critically injured after a five-storeyed under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Many people are feared to be trapped under the debris after the building collapsed, news agency ANI reported.

 

The people who were nearby started rescuing the labourers, while informing the rescue team.

Police and State Disaster Relief Force personnel are on the site rescuing those trapped. The building was located on Kasavanahalli on Central Jail Road near Haralur.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also joined the rescue operations.

"They had constructed five storeys in the building, but only three were sanctioned," Mayor Sampath Raj was reported as saying.

According to reports, the building has been under construction for six years. For the last two years, the building construction had been stopped for unknown reasons.

Reports said the building belonged to a Kerala-based person named Ahmed.

"We are concentrating on the rescue operation. All aspects will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible," Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George, who visited the site, said.  

Further details are awaited.

Tags: building collapse, labourers trapped, karnataka building collapse
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
 

Exclusive: Chef Choong Chew Loon shares exotic recipes to celebrate Chinese New Year

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has prepared a range of exclusive dishes to satiate Chinese food cravings.
 

Here are interiors best for both you and your pet

Here are some tips to design interiors that would please you, and also be ideal for your pet. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nobody, irrespective of their status will be spared: Govt on PNB fraud

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said many in the country share the surname Modi and attributed the Cong's attack on the PM to the opposition party's 'anger at its defeat' in multiple elections. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Govt to bring in major changes in the Drug Pricing Control Order: Ananth Kumar

Under the DPCO 2013, NPPA fixes ceiling price of essential medicines of Schedule I based on simple average of all medicines in a particular therapeutic segment with sales of more than 1 per cent of the category. (Photo: File/Representational)

You value rape at Rs 6500, are you doing charity: SC raps Madhya Pradesh govt

The Supreme Court expressed anger as none of the states and Union Territories, except Sikkim, filed affidavits specifying the amount they received under the Nirbhaya Fund towards victim compensation. (Photo: File)

Nagaland polls: CEC reviews preparedness, says progress made since shutdown call

Out of the 60 seats in Nagaland, voting will take place on 59 seats as NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from 11-Northern Angami-II Assembly Constituency. (Photo: File/PTI)

Maharashtra woman constable tries to swallow bribe money after being caught

'Dipali Khadke, a woman police constable posted at Chandgad police station, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 300 from a 28-year-old complainant,' an official said. (Photo: Representational
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham