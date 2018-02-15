3 killed as under-construction building collapses in B'luru, rescue ops on

An under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: At least three labourers have died in Bengaluru and one was critically injured after a five-storeyed under-construction building collapsed at Kasavanahalli's Sarjapur road in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Many people are feared to be trapped under the debris after the building collapsed, news agency ANI reported.

#Karnataka: Building on Kasuvanahalli's Sarjapur road collapses. People suspected to be trapped. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AsRGA9YC9e — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

The people who were nearby started rescuing the labourers, while informing the rescue team.

Police and State Disaster Relief Force personnel are on the site rescuing those trapped. The building was located on Kasavanahalli on Central Jail Road near Haralur.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also joined the rescue operations.

"They had constructed five storeys in the building, but only three were sanctioned," Mayor Sampath Raj was reported as saying.

According to reports, the building has been under construction for six years. For the last two years, the building construction had been stopped for unknown reasons.

Reports said the building belonged to a Kerala-based person named Ahmed.

"We are concentrating on the rescue operation. All aspects will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible," Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George, who visited the site, said.

Further details are awaited.