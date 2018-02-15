search on deccanchronicle.com
You value rape at Rs 6500, are you doing charity: SC raps Madhya Pradesh govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Feb 15, 2018, 6:07 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
SC said, 'There are 1,951 rape victims in Madhya Pradesh and you are giving them Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500 each. Is that good, commendable?'
The Supreme Court expressed anger as none of the states and Union Territories, except Sikkim, filed affidavits specifying the amount they received under the Nirbhaya Fund towards victim compensation. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up all the States, in particular Madhya Pradesh for not showing enough concern to rape victims by specifying the amount of compensation payable to each rape victim under the Nirbhaya Fund.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta expressed anger as none of the states and Union Territories, except Sikkim, filed affidavits specifying the amount they received under the Nirbhaya Fund towards victim compensation and details of how much of that amount has disbursed to victims of sexual assault.

 

The Nirbhaya Fund scheme was announced by the Centre in 2013 after the sensational December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder case in Delhi to support the initiatives of governments and the NGOs working for women's safety.

Referring to Madhya Pradesh’s earlier affidavit, Justice Lokur said, “For Madhya Pradesh, the figures are fantastic. There are 1,951 rape victims in Madhya Pradesh and you are giving them Rs 6,000 to Rs 6,500 each. Is that good, commendable? What is this? This is total insensitiveness. Are you doing a charity? How can you do so you value a rape at Rs 6000 to Rs 6,500.”

The bench further observed “We had given a specific order on January 9 asking you to file affidavits. Are the states not interested in paying compensation? If you don’t file affidavit then there is the presumption that you are not interested in safety and protection of women.”

As a last chance, the court directed all the State Governments and Union Territories to file an affidavit within four weeks indicating the amount received by each state government and Union Territory under the Nirbhaya Fund and even otherwise and to the number of victims of sexual assault.

The bench directed the matter to be listed after four weeks.

Tags: supreme court, crime against women, madhya pradesh government, nirbhaya fund scheme, women safety
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




