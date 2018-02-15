search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra farmer’s death prompts revision on aid to 191 farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 1:48 am IST
The government had given a paltry sum of Rs 2 lakh per hectare to Patil, while other farmers got Rs 10 lakh per hectare in 2009.
Representational Image
 Representational Image

Mumbai: After facing flak over the death of farmer Dharma Patil last month, who committed suicide over inadequate compensation given for his land in Dhule, the state government on Wednesday decided to give revised compensation to 191 other farmers in the vicinity. 

The government had given a paltry sum of Rs 2 lakh per hectare to Patil, while other farmers got Rs 10 lakh per hectare in 2009. Embarrassed by the suicide, the BJP-led state government has agreed to revise the compensation norms for 191 farmers who were paid less. 

 

As per the new norms, the compensation for land would be Rs 10 lakh per hectare, Rs 15 lakh per hectare for semi-orchard land and orchards would get Rs 20 lakh per hectare.

Tags: farmer suicide
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in opener, Wankhede to host final

The 11th edition of the cash-rich league of the world’s most richest and fancy T20 tournament will be spread across nine venues in a period of 51 days. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Boy in China stabs himself in face while running around with scissors

The boy was running around when he tripped and fell with his face landing on the sharp object (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Book review Change Me: A refreshing take on transforming the body and mind

Jasmin takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and eventual transformation through the life of Amit to help them realise that change is as easy as one wants it to be. (Facebook/ Jasmin Waldmann)
 

Samsung Galaxy X patents reveal design and how it might work

The highly anticipated smartphone, though far from being launched, has already started making some heads turn.
 

Love transcends: 25-yr-old UP acid attack victim gets engaged to friend, confidante

Sahu's undithering support helped heal her emotional scars while medical treatment helped her gain 20 per cent eyesight. (Screengrab | Youtube)
 

Healer claims women should drink their own menstrual blood to boost health

Starting with medication, she then began to try spell work which led her to the ancient Shamanic tradition of blood magic. (Facebook screengrab/ Nadine Lee)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC flouts its own Act while raising Swachh flexies

Civic body ignored Act while erecting hoardings to celebrate “wet and dry waste divorce day” and while using flexes in rallies conducted to promote Swachh programme.

Neet must for medical course abroad

Indian students were allowed to pursue medical education abroad and had to qualify a screening test called Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE) to register to practise in India after doing MBBS abroad.

Telengana expects Rs 3,500 crore mining revenue, says KT Rama Rao

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Garbage site at Mahatma Gandhi hall to be shifted

Representational Image

A noteworthy birthday gift for Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham