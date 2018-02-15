Maharashtra farmer’s death prompts revision on aid to 191 farmers

Mumbai: After facing flak over the death of farmer Dharma Patil last month, who committed suicide over inadequate compensation given for his land in Dhule, the state government on Wednesday decided to give revised compensation to 191 other farmers in the vicinity.

The government had given a paltry sum of Rs 2 lakh per hectare to Patil, while other farmers got Rs 10 lakh per hectare in 2009. Embarrassed by the suicide, the BJP-led state government has agreed to revise the compensation norms for 191 farmers who were paid less.

As per the new norms, the compensation for land would be Rs 10 lakh per hectare, Rs 15 lakh per hectare for semi-orchard land and orchards would get Rs 20 lakh per hectare.