Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to start 3-day India visit from Hyderabad

Published Feb 15, 2018
The Iranian President will also deliver a lecture at a thinktank in New Delhi on Saturday.
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday announced that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani — who will be beginning a three-day visit to India starting Thursday evening---will start his visit from Hyderabad where he is expected to visit either the Salar Jung Museum, Golconda fort or Qutab Shahi tomb there on Friday morning besides visiting the famous Makkah Masjid in the city around noon that day. The Iranian President will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi in New Delhi subsequently on Saturday. But one of the most interesting engagements during the visit will be on Saturday evening in New Delhi when the Iranian President will participate in an event of the Indian Parsi community. The Indian Parsis follow the Zoroastrianism faith  and their forefathers---who hailed from Iran---had migrated to India from there several centuries ago. The Iranian President will also deliver a lecture at a thinktank in New Delhi on Saturday.

Development and operationalisation of the Chabahar port in Iran is expected to figure prominently in talks between the two leaders. India, Afghanistan and Iran have been engaged in trilateral cooperation on Chabahar which will lead to establishment of an "International Transport and Transit corridor between India, Afghanistan and Iran".

 

