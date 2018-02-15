search on deccanchronicle.com
DC Impact: Kerala police slashes PCC rates to Rs 500

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 15, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 6:46 am IST
The station house officers will have to issue the PCC within three days of receipt of the application.
Thiruvananthapuram: The state police has decided to reduce the fee for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) from Rs 1,000 to Rs 500.

It was following UAE government’s recent decision to make PCC mandatory for job visas that the state police decided to impose a fee of Rs 1,000 for PCC. So far there was no fee for PCC.

 

DC had reported the other day that the decision to charge Rs 1,000 for PCC amounted to an act of fishing in troubled waters and it would cause additional financial burden to the overseas job aspirants.

A statement from police headquarters said the fee for PCC was reduced to Rs 500.  It clarified that a fee of Rs 500 will be charged for PCC to all foreign countries. The fee could be remitted at police stations.

Candidates will have to submit applications for PCC, along with supporting documents like address proof, at the police station having jurisdiction of their place of residence. The station house officers will have to issue the PCC within three days of receipt of the application.

Tags: police clearance certificate, dc impact, kerala police
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




