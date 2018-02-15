search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

China opposes Modi's Arunachal visit, says will protest 'diplomatically'

PTI
Published Feb 15, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 15, 2018, 3:37 pm IST
China routinely protest visits of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh and reiterates its claims over it.
PM Narendra at the inauguration of Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar. (Photo: PIB/Twitter)
 PM Narendra at the inauguration of Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre in Itanagar. (Photo: PIB/Twitter)

Beijing/New Delhi: China voiced its “firm opposition” on Thursday to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as part of South Tibet and said it would lodge a diplomatic protest with India.

“China’s position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang.

 

“The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit to the disputed area,” Geng was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

“We will lodge stern representations with the Indian side,” he said.

Geng said that China and India had reached important consensus on properly managing disputes, and the two sides were working to resolve the territorial disputes through negotiation and consultation.

“The Chinese side urges the Indian side to honour its commitment and abide by the relevant consensus, and refrain from taking any action that may complicate the boundary question,” Geng said.

He urged India to cherish the hard-won momentum of improvements in bilateral relations and create enabling conditions for the boundary talks and the development of bilateral relations.

China routinely protest visits of Indian leaders to Arunachal Pradesh and reiterates its claims over it.

Tags: narendra modi, indo-sino ties, india-china border
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman with cerebral palsy completes 7 marathons in a wheelchair

After being born 11 weeks premature, Johanna suffered lung haemorrhage and a stroke when she was just three days old (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Virat Kohli’s celebration after AB de Villiers’ wicket in SA vs Ind 5th ODI

In the fifth ODI, Hardik Pandya’s delivery edged de Villiers’ bat in the off-stump and went to the hands of wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, which resulted in his dismissal. Following this, Virat Kohli gave him an animated send off, and was ecstatic after dismissing the dangerman. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Here’s the weather forecast for 6th South Africa vs India ODI in Centurion

Centurion ODI will have thick cloud cover with indication of a shower and thunderstorm . (Photo: AP)
 

Shikhar Dhawan send-off was unnecessary, says Kagiso Rabada’s father

"(Shikhar) Dhawan send-off was unnecessary. The player has not only to be within the law but live in the spirit of the game which is a higher than the minimum standard,” said Kagiso Rabada's father, Dr. Mpho Rabada. (Photo: BCCI).
 

Exclusive: Chef Choong Chew Loon shares exotic recipes to celebrate Chinese New Year

With a contemporary take on traditional Cantonese cuisine, Royal China has prepared a range of exclusive dishes to satiate Chinese food cravings.
 

Here are interiors best for both you and your pet

Here are some tips to design interiors that would please you, and also be ideal for your pet. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India 5th largest defence spender, China three times ahead: report

India overtook the United Kingdom as the fifth-largest defence spender in the world in 2017 at USD 52.5 billion. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Rs 11.4k cr fraud: Nirav Modi out of India, PNB says can come out of mess

Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Sunil Mehta addresses Media in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Cong wants apology from Rajasthan minister urinating on wall, photo goes viral

A picture of Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf urinating on the walls of the Pink City goes viral. (Photo: Twitter | @danishabrar2016)

PM says Arunachal's progress will illuminate India; to address rallies in Tripura

Appreciating Arunachal CM Pema Khandu on the work that he has done for the state, PM said that Khandu had prepared a 'top quality roadmap' on how Arunachal Pradesh should be in 2027. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Reports of Pak ISI ‘honey trapping' Lt Colonel ‘pure speculation’: Army official

'A prelim enquiry was ordered on Feb 12 by the Army to ascertain facts on suspected leakage of classified information from IT devices of a Lt Colonel posted in Jabalpur,' senior official said. (Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham