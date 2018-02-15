A noteworthy birthday gift for Telengana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: An admirer of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, TS SPDCL lineman D.R.V. Prasad Rao collected currency notes from Rs 1 to Rs 100, all dating from February 17, 1954, the birthday of the CM.

The resident of Mahbubnagar had, over the months, collected the currency notes of number with the birthdate and wanted to gift it to the CM on his birthday on Sunday.

Rao told Deccan Chronicle, “I reached out to my friends, relatives spread across Telanagana, Andhra Pradesh and even Chennai. I also contacted a few notaphilists. It took me a year to get currency notes of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100, all with the number 170254, the birthday of Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.”

On what made him admire the Chief Minister, Mr Prasad Rao said, “After CM Chandrasekhar Rao took over, he released salary benefits for employees working in the electricity wing which never happened during the earlier governments. Also for the fact that he has been successful in running a new State and this will be a small way to thank him.” Mr Prasad Rao is likely to hand over the gift to the CM on his birthday.

“The currency notes were shown to Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who is likely to accompany me when I hand over the gift to the CM on Sunday,” he added.