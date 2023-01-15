  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 15 Jan 2023 Every Indian is prou ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Modi on Army Day

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2023, 9:49 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 9:49 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian Army, saying the soldiers have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

“On Army Day, I convey my best wishes to all army personnel, veterans and their families. Every Indian is proud of our Army and will always be grateful to our soldiers,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

“They have always kept our nation safe and are widely admired for their service during times of crisis,” he said.

...
Tags: army day, narendra modi


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the flagging off ceremony of Vande Bharat Express train connecting Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam, via video conferencing from New Delhi on Sunday. — PTI

Modi flags off Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad-Vizag

Mukarram Jah, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad, passed away on Saturday.

Mukarram Jah, titular Nizam of Hyderabad, passes away

J. Rama Krishna, Secunderabad Cantonment Board member, said that the board’s properties, movable and immovable assets have been valued at close to Rs 50,000 crore. (DC File Image)

Army insists on tough rules over merger of GHMC, SCB

TD Kinjarapu Atchannaidu regretted that while Sankranti must depict culture and tradition of Telugu people, it has been turned into gambling festival. (File Image: DC)

TD seeks immediate ban on cockfights



MOST POPULAR

 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi to virtually flag off Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad-Vizag today

Vande Bharat express from Secunderabad to Vizag which will be flagged off virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15th January, parked at the Secunderabad Railway station with heavy security. (DC Image/Gandhi)

360-degree net to tackle terror in J&K soon: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chairs a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, weeks after twin militant attacks in Rajouri, at Raj Bhavan in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)

Situation along LAC with China stable but unpredictable: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande

ndian Army Chief General Manoj Pande (ANI)

Haryana police bans kites in Gurugram for 12 days

A file photo of a shop selling kites. ( S. Surender Reddy/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->