All set for Parvathi Kalyanam at Srisailam today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 15, 2023, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2023, 12:43 am IST
ANANTAPUR: Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambika Temple has been decorated with flowers and lit up on Bhogi day, which is the eve of Parvati Kalyanam that will be performed at the temple on Sunday.

Chenchus from tribal areas surrounding Srisailam will play a key role, as they believe Goddess Parvati to be their daughter. Chenchus traditionally call Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy as Chenchu Mallanna, the son-in-law of the community.

ITDA authorities have been given the responsibility of inviting all Chenchus living in gudems to be part of the Parvati Kalyanam celebrations on Sunday.

Temple executive officer S. Lavanna said: “The temple will distribute sari, blouse and prasadam to tribal women, apart from dhoti, kanduva and prasadam to tribal men on the occasion of the celestial wedding.”

As part of the ongoing Sankranti Brahmotsavalu, temple authorities performed Ravana Vahana Seva on Saturday, taking Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy around the mada streets. During the morning, a large number of people participated in the Bhogi mantalu programme. Temple EO Lavanna blessed children on the temple premises with Bhogi pandlu.

Tags: lord mallikarjuna swamy, chenchu tribe, goddess bramarambika temple, parvati kalyanam
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


