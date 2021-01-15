Nation Current Affairs 15 Jan 2021 Delhi government ext ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi government extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees till January 31

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2021, 6:54 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2021, 7:18 am IST
The order was issued after a mutant of the virus having high transmissibility has been reported in UK
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had prescribed mandatory seven days institutional quarantine even for those UK passengers testing negative for coronavirus. (Representational image. PTI/file)
 The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had prescribed mandatory seven days institutional quarantine even for those UK passengers testing negative for coronavirus. (Representational image. PTI/file)

New Delhi: The Delhi government has extended till January 31 its earlier order asking people coming from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine in the wake of the new variant of coronavirus.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had prescribed mandatory seven days institutional quarantine even for those UK passengers testing negative for coronavirus.

 

The order was issued after a mutant of the virus having high transmissibility has been reported in UK.

An order issued by Vijay Dev, chief secretary and chairperson of executive committee of DDMA on Tuesday, said the January 8 order will be extended up to January 31.

"The situation has now been reviewed and to contain the increased transmissibility of new variant, it has been decided that aforesaid DDMA Order No 347 dated 8.01.2021 may be further extended till 31.01.2021," said the latest DDMA order.

The DDMA in its January 8 order had issued direction that all travellers coming from United Kingdom (UK) to India would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. 

 

Those who are found positive will be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in a separate (isolation) unit as per existing laid down protocol.

Those who are found negative will be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine, the DDMA order had stated.

A total of 17 Delhi residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain first detected in the UK till Saturday.

Further, strict surveillance will be kept on the persons who are in home quarantine after completion of mandatory institutional quarantine, it had directed.

 

The January 8 DDMA order was issued on a trial basis for a period of one week ending on January 14. It stands extended up to January 31 now, the latest DDMA order said.

...
Tags: covid-19 quarantine, uk returnees, institutional quarantine, rt-pcr tests, delhi disaster management authority
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The PMO statement said the vaccination programme is based on principles of priority groups to be vaccinated first. (PTI/file)

PM Modi to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations last year. (Photo: PTI/file)

India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces

The CCS approved the procurement of 73 Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft and 10 Tejas Mk-1 trainer aircraft at the cost of Rs 45,696 crores, along with the design and development of infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 1,202 crores. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Centre clears purchase of 83 Tejas Mk-1A for Indian Air Force



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro was the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations last year. (Photo: PTI/file)

Bharat Biotech airlifts vaccine to 11 cities

Bharat Biotech delivered 20,000 doses to Telangana state, sending the supplies to the state vaccine store at Koti here. Wednesday’s deliveries were made to Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

Farmers burn farm law copies to mark protest

The agitating farmers' on Wednesday received a boost as a delegation of 1,000-odd Kerala farmers aligned with the All India Kisan Sabha’s Kerala unit decided to join the agitation at Delhi border on Thursday. (Photo:AFP)

Centre moves Supreme Court to keep adultery as a crime in the armed forces

The Supreme Court had in its 2018 judgment said Section 497 is a denial of the constitutional guarantees of dignity, liberty, privacy and sexual autonomy that are intrinsic to Article 21 of the Constitution. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Mandate of 30 days' notice under Special Marriage Act optional: Allahabad HC

If the couple did not intend so, the marriage officer has to solemnise their marriage forthwith without publication of 30 days notice, the order said. (Representational Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham