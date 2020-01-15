Nation Current Affairs 15 Jan 2020 SC grants four weeks ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC grants four weeks parole to 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict

ANI
Published Jan 15, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 4:44 pm IST
Sajjan Kumar, the other convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, is at present undergoing life imprisonment in Tihar jail.
The Supreme Court, after hearing his bail application, ordered for setting up a medical board to access his health condition.
 The Supreme Court, after hearing his bail application, ordered for setting up a medical board to access his health condition. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: Supreme Court on Wednesday granted four weeks parole to Balwan Khokhar, a co-convict of Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to perform his father's last rites.

Sajjan Kumar, the other convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, is at present undergoing life imprisonment in Tihar jail.

 

Kumar had moved the Apex Court seeking bail on the health ground.

The Supreme Court, after hearing his bail application, ordered for setting up a medical board to access his health condition.

The Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar and Khokhar in connection with the anti-Sikh riots that broke out in national capital in 1984.

 

Tags: sajjan kumar, 1984 sikh riots, tihar jail


