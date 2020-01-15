Nation Current Affairs 15 Jan 2020 Ministers’ Mis ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ministers’ Mission Kashmir: 51 visits to Jammu and only 8 to Srinagar

AGENCIES
Published Jan 15, 2020, 9:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 9:28 pm IST
Ministers' visits to J&K start Jan. 18. Purpose: Things are positive if not special
Jammu & Kashmir Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu bats for India in Kashmir. (PTI Photo)
 Jammu & Kashmir Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu bats for India in Kashmir. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: As per an idea that came to Union home minister Amit Shah, no less than 36 Union ministers will visit Jammu & Kashmir, including sensitive areas, in a week-long blitz starting January 18.

The purpose of the visits is to tell the people of Jammu & Kashmir that the effects of the August 5 curtailment of special status have been positive. People in both parts of the Union territory will be told of the development measures taken by the government for the good of the people.

 

While sources said both parts of the state, Hindu-majority Jammu and Muslim-majority Kashmir, will be visited by the ministers, they added that there will be 51 visits to Jammu and only 8 to Srinagar, PTI reported.

The Union Home Ministry is coordinating the visits. Amit Shah’s junior minister G Kishen Reddy has written to Jammu & Kashmir chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam informing about him about the impending visits.

In his letter to Subrahmanyam, Kishen Reddy said his boss Shah has desired that all members of the Union Council of Ministers visit Jammu & Kashmir to disseminate information about the Centre's policies for the development of the Union Territory and the steps taken by the government since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state on August 5.

The schedule for the visits will be discussed and finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.

PTI reported the details of some of the ministerial visits:

* Smriti Irani will visit Katra and Panthal areas in Reasi district of Jammu on January 19.

* Piyush Goyal will go to Srinagar, also on January 19.

* Kishen Redy himself will visit Ganderbal on January 22 and Manigam on January 23

* Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit Sopore in Baramulla district on January 24.

* V K Singh is scheduled to visit Tikri in Udhampur on January 20

* Kiren Rijiju will go to Suchetgarh in Jammu on January 21

* R K Singh will visit Khellani in Doda district

* Shripad Nayak will hold a meeting at SKICC in Srinagar

Some of the other Union ministers who will travel are Anurag Thakur, Giriraj Singh, Pralhad Joshi, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Jitendra Singh

This will be the second round of visits by Union ministers to Jammu & Kashmir after the abrogation of special status on August 5.

...
Tags: ministers visit to kashmir, amit shah kashmir, kishen reddy kashmir


Related Stories

Broadband services, 2G internet partially restored in J&K; social media restricted

Latest From Nation

Omar Abdullah has so far spent 163 days in detention at Hari Nivas.

Omar Abdullah to be shifted from Hari Nivas

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Kiran Bedi now goes after 'minister who keeps visiting foreign countries frequently'

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa, seen here felicitating chief justice of India S A Bobde, earlier this week, has a balancing act to perform on cabinet expansion. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Cabinet expansion not likely to happen before January 23

Protesters in Bengaluru hold candles and display placards during a protest against CAA, NRC, NPR and violence on JNU campus, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Srishti art institute in Bengaluru downs shutters after anti-Modi graffiti appear



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
 

When Djokovic was distracted by a sick woman in stands

Novak Djokovic of Serbia signs autographs after his mens singles match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney on Froday. AFP photo
 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC grants four weeks parole to 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict

The Supreme Court, after hearing his bail application, ordered for setting up a medical board to access his health condition. (Photo: File | Representational)

'Withdraw CAA, bring new law after consensus': BSP Chief Mayawati

Mayawati accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre of not taking others into confidence before bringing in the CAB. (Photo: File)

Nirbhaya hangings will not happen on Jan 22: Delhi govt to HC

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi requested President Ram Nath Kovind to summarily reject the mercy petition of death row convict in the Nirbhaya case, Mukesh Singh. (Photo: ANI)

'Not me': JNU violence suspect approaches NCW, says name maligned

The court also directed WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide the information sought by police in accordance with the law on a plea seeking to preserve and retrieve all relevant materials and evidence available related to the violence in the campus on January 5. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter)

AMU wants UP police to register FIR against themselves

Uttar Pradesh Police Chief OP Singh (Photo | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham