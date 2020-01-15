Nation Current Affairs 15 Jan 2020 Kerala challenges CA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala challenges CAA in apex court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jan 15, 2020, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2020, 12:53 am IST
Claims the law violates basic structure of Constitution; asks Supreme Court to annul the Act.
 The Supreme Court (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Kerala government on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, describing it as a “colourable legislation” violative of the basic structure principle of secularism in the Constitution.

Kerala, which has become the first state to challenge the CAA in court, has sought a declaration that the CAA is ultra vires of the Constit-ution, being violative of Article 14 (equality for before the law), Article 21 (right to life) and Article 25 (right to freedom of religion) as well as violative of the basic structure.

 

Besides challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA, Kerala has also challenged the amendme-nt to the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2015 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order 2015, contending that they too are in the teeth of Article 14, 21 and 25 of the Constitution. It also challenged the Passport (Entry to India) Amendment Rules 2016 and Foreigners (Amendment) Order 2016 being unconstitutional.

Kerala has joined more than 60 petitioners who are already before the court challenging the CAA and the 2015 and 2016 am-endments to the Passport (Entry to India) Amendm-ent Rules, and Foreigners (Amendment) Order.

The CAA and amendments to the Passport (Entry to India) Amend-ment Rules and Foreign-ers (Amendment) Order, Kerala has contended, is a “colourable legislation” and the grant of citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, Buddh-ists and Jains facing persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh is not founded on any rationale principle justifying special treatment.

“There is no rationale in not extending the rights conferred to a class of minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangla-desh to religious minorities belonging to... Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan,” says the petition by the Kerala government.

Saying the classification of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh was without any rationale or any standard principles, Kerala has claimed that the entire exercise was manifestly arbitrary and violates Arti-cle 14 of the Constitu-tion.

The apex court had on December 18 sought the response of the Centre on a batch of petitions that challenged the constitutional validity of the CAA. The court will hold a hea-ring on Janu-ary 22, when it would also consider the plea for a stay on the citizenship law.

The Centre opposed any stay on the law contending that there was an assumption of constitutionality in favour of the law passed by Parliament.

Tags: kerala government, the supreme court, citizenship (amendment) act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


