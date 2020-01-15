India, Bangladesh tie up to produce a film

India has extended its support to establish a film city in Bangladesh and also have technical exchange between the National Film Development Corporation and Bangladesh Film Development Corporation.

New Delhi: India is set to help Bangladesh in field of films. The two nations have decided to co-produce film on Bangladesh founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and construct a film city in Bangladesh. An MoU to this effect was signed today.

The film is set to be directed by eminent Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal, that will be released as part of birth centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder.

The agreement was signed in the presence of union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud.

Javadekar said the funds required for the film have already been allocated by the Indian government.

Both sides also agreed to scale up joint production and exchange of airtime between Prasar Bharati and Bangladesh’s radio Betar.

With Tuesday’s launch, content from Akashvani Maitree service has started airing in Dhaka and reciprocally content from Bangladesh Radio Betar has started airing on All India Radio in Kolkata.

“Akashwani and Betar‘s cooperation dates back and we will add more dimension to it. Today Maitree is already running for 16 hours and therefore this exchange was necessary,” Javadekar said.

“Happy to inform that a formal MoU for co-production of a film on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was inked today. The film, to be directed by eminent director/producer Shri Shyam Benegal, will be completed on time and released as part of centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu,” he said in tweet.

The two ministers agreed to promote further bilateral relationships between the countries in Information and Broadcasting sector. “Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina are two leaders who are also great friends and work together for prosperity (of the two countries),” Javadekar said.

Hasan Mahmud later told reporters that more joint production projects should be taken up between Bangladesh and India.