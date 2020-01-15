Arjuna’s arrows had nuclear power: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said at a science fair that the arrows of Arjuna, a key character of Mahabharata, were fitted with ‘nuclear power.’ The world cannot ignore India anymore due to this, he said. He also claimed that Sanjay, another character of the Mahabharata, spoke about the existence of ‘flying saucers’ during the time of the Ramayana.

“The plane was invented 1910-11. If you delve into our old scriptures, there is a reference of flying saucers in the Ramayana. In the Mahabharata, we had a situation where even Sanjay had narrated about it but not from the ground. Also, we had those arrows of Arjuna which had nuclear power. So the world can no longer afford to ignore India. It cannot,” the Governor said in his address at the inauguration of 45th Eastern India Science Fair in the city.

The comments attracted sharp criticism from the scientists’ fraternity. Former director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics Prof Bikas Sinha suspected the Governor had lost his mental balance.