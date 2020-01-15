AMU wants UP police to register FIR against themselves

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has filed a complaint against the Uttar Pradesh police seeking to register an FIR against the force for allegedly indulging in excesses on the night of December 15, officials said Wednesday.

The move comes a month after violent clashes took place at AMU when students protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of the Central government.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, AMU vice-chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said, “We had only asked the police to bring normalcy by clearing the main road and had not given permission to enter any hostel.”

AMU spokesperson Rahat Abrar told PTI, “The police is yet to register our FIR, although we have filed our complaint.”

Asked to clarify, he said, “We have been told by the police that as the High Court has already ordered a probe into the incident, any further action cannot be taken as the matter is sub judice.”

In their statements before some human rights groups, a number of students who were seriously injured on the night of December 15 accused the police of forcibly entering a hostel in Aftab Hall and the university's VIP guest house and indulging in excesses leading to serious injuries to a large number of students.

Meanwhile, the university re-opened on January 13. However, students are completely boycotting classes and have demanded postponement of all exams, a spokesman of the students' coordination committee said.