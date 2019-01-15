Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by relatives, hospitalised

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kanaka Durga, 39, one of the two women who walked into Kerala’s Sabarimala, was attacked by relatives on her return home on Monday.

Sources say she was hit on her head by her mother-in-law.

She is currently admitted in a hospital at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district.

Earlier her husband had filed a missing person report and his family had disowned her following her entry into the shrine on January 2.

The two women, Bindu Ammini (40), a law lecturer at Kerala’s Kannur Univeristy and Kanak Durga (39), a civil servant went into hiding after the death threats by hardline groups. Their entry had sparked widespread protests and a day-long strike in Kerala.

Sabarimala temple has been the site of tension since the Supreme Court verdict in late September to end a ban on women of menstruating age entering it.