search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan got off to a good start, but eventually got dismissed for 32 runs. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Stoinis removes Rohit Sharma, visitors 2 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Want to congratulate PM on winning 'world famous' award: Rahul's jibe at Modi

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Gandhi's jibe comes a day after Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here.
'I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!' Gandhi said on Twitter. (Photo: File)
 'I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!' Gandhi said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving the Philip Kotler Presidential award, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he wants to "congratulate" him on winning "the world famous" prize that has no jury and has never been given out before.

Gandhi's jibe comes a day after Modi received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here. The award focuses on the triple bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet'. It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

 

According to the award citation, Modi was selected for his "outstanding leadership for the nation".

"I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!" Gandhi said on Twitter.

"In fact, it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)," Gandhi added.  

...
Tags: pm modi, rahul gandhi, philip kotler presidential award
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley flies to US for medical check-up: report

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018. (Photo: File)

Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by relatives, hospitalised

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

'Just what BJP wanted': Congress leader on Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati tie-up

Singh asked whether now BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav would attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'corruption' in the Rafale jet deal. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: SC may not start hearing on review pleas from Jan 22

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge of the five-judge constitution bench which had delivered the verdict in the Sabarimala case is on leave on medical grounds. (Photo: File)

Forget past differences, work for victory of all SP-BSP candidates: Mayawati

'Forget past differences and ensure victory of all joint candidates of the SP and the BSP. This will be my ideal birthday gift,' Mayawati said at a press conference here on her 63rd birthday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham