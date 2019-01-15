search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar hold key to next government: Tejashwi Yadav

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:16 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:16 am IST
Tejashwi also said Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will decide who will come to power at the Centre after the general elections.
Tejashwi Yadav
 Tejashwi Yadav

Lucknow: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday promised full support to the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, asserting that the move by the two regional parties to come together to fight the BJP has gone down well throughout the country. 

Stating that the alliance will be hailed in the future, Tejashwi also said Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will decide who will come to power at the Centre after the general elections. 

 

“Our organisation in Uttar Pradesh will lend support to the alliance,” he told newspersons in Lucknow after meeting  Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. 

The RJD leader had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow on Sunday night. 

“It is not just UP but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone... (now) the people of UP and Bihar will decide as to who will come to power at the Centre,” Akhilesh responded saying Tejashwi’s offer of support will further cement the alliance. 

...
Tags: tejashwi yadav, lok sabha polls, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Related Stories

People will oust BJP from power, says Tejashwi Yadav


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People will oust BJP from power, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav

NaMo asks to name 3 popular BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director challenged in SC

‘The Government of India has attempted to stifle the independence of the institution of the CBI by appointing the Director of the CBI in an arbitrary and illegal manner,’ the plea claims. (Photo: File)

National Security Act invoked against 3 for cow slaughter in Bulandshahr

The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. (Photo: PTI)

In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, PM Modi seeks feedback from citizens

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham