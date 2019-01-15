Uttar Pradesh, Bihar hold key to next government: Tejashwi Yadav

Lucknow: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday promised full support to the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, asserting that the move by the two regional parties to come together to fight the BJP has gone down well throughout the country.

Stating that the alliance will be hailed in the future, Tejashwi also said Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will decide who will come to power at the Centre after the general elections.

“Our organisation in Uttar Pradesh will lend support to the alliance,” he told newspersons in Lucknow after meeting Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The RJD leader had met Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati in Lucknow on Sunday night.

“It is not just UP but the entire country where the message of alliance has gone... (now) the people of UP and Bihar will decide as to who will come to power at the Centre,” Akhilesh responded saying Tejashwi’s offer of support will further cement the alliance.