Stir at University of Hyderabad over removing posters of Dalit leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DURGA PRASAD SUNKU
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:26 am IST
It is on the same day two years ago that Rohith Vemula committed suicide, after spending his last days at the ‘Velivada’ (dalit ghetto).
Hyderabad: The destruction of the ‘Velivada’, University of Hyderabad which was made up of flexis consisting of revered dalit leaders like B.R. Ambedkar has led to an uproar including a call for ‘Chalo University of Hyderabad’ on January 17. It is on the same day two years ago that Rohith Vemula committed suicide, after spending his last days at the ‘Velivada’ (dalit ghetto).

Dr K.Y. Ratnam and other senior professors from the University of Hyderabad, Osmania University professors and other Dalit leaders gave a call to file police cases against the vice-chancellor of UOH, Podile Apparao. The flexis consisting of pictures of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Periyar, Phule and other Dalit leaders were destroyed by the administration while removing the ‘Velivada’.

 

The Rohith Vemula Struggle and Solidarity Committee organised a round table meeting against destroying the portraits of Dr Ambedkar and other Dalit leaders and gave the call for ‘Chalo University of Hyderabad’ on January 17. 

 Dr. K.Y. Ratnam said, “The portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and other Dalit leaders are not mere flexis but are symbols of self-respect. It is a shame on the part of the University for dubbing Dr Ambedkar, Periyar and Phule as casteists. It must be remembered that in Maharashtra, just laying a hand on an Ambedkar statue, even led to government falling.”

Dr G. Vijay, a professor at the University of Hyderabad, said, “We have joined the district-level campaign seeking justice for Rohith Vemula in the larger context of protecting freedom in the University and preserving dissent in democracy.”

Dontha Prashanth from the Ambedkar Students Association said, “There is undeclared emergency in the campus with continuous harassment of dalit students who are fighting for justice for Rohith Vemula.  Mr Podile Apparao, by preventing the media from entering the campus for the past three years, is hiding a large number of atrocities being committed against dalit students.”

B. Lakshmaiah from Kula Nirmulana Porata Samithi (KNPS) has given a call for Chalo HCU on January 17, 2019 in solidarity with the protesting students seeking justice for Rohith Vemula and against the destruction of the portraits of Dr BR Ambedkar and other Dalit leaders. He also demanded that Gachibowli police immediately register an FIR against Podile Apparao in accordance with Section 18 A of SC/ST PoA Act.

Organisations such as KNPS, ASA, OPDR, Dalit Sena, and other participated in the meeting and condemned the “atrocious acts” of Podile Apparao.  They also demanded Podile Apparao’s removal as the VC and his arrest under SC/ST PoA Act. 

Professors including Dr. KY Ratnam (UoH), Dr. G Vijay (Gen Sec. UHTA), Prof. Padmaja shaw (OU), Prof. Kasim (OU) also participated and condemned the acts of the VC.

...
