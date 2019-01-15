search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sedition charge against Kanhaiya Kumar, nine others

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:15 am IST
Kumar described the chargesheet as “politically motivated” and questioned its timing, just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Kanhaiya Kumar
 Kanhaiya Kumar

New Delhi: Nearly three years after former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others were accused of raising anti-India slogans, the Delhi police on Monday charged them with sedition.

Kumar described the chargesheet as “politically motivated” and questioned its timing, just months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

 

The 1,200-page chargesheet in which former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were also arrayed as accused was filed before metropolitan magistrate Sumit Anand who put it up for consideration before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) on Tuesday. 

Kumar, Khalid and Bhattacharya were arrested and later got bail. It will be left to the CMM whether or not to take cognisance of the charge sheet in what is known as the JNU sedition case.

The maximum punishment for sedition is life term. The police claimed it has video clips to prove the offence which has been corroborated by the statements of the witnesses and that Kumar was leading a procession and allegedly supported seditious slogans raised on the JNU campus in February 2016. 

...
Tags: jnu sedition case, kanhaiya kumar, anti-india slogans
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

NaMo asks to name 3 popular BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director challenged in SC

‘The Government of India has attempted to stifle the independence of the institution of the CBI by appointing the Director of the CBI in an arbitrary and illegal manner,’ the plea claims. (Photo: File)

National Security Act invoked against 3 for cow slaughter in Bulandshahr

The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. (Photo: PTI)

In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, PM Modi seeks feedback from citizens

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)

2 women clobber 16 puppies to death in Kolkata, gruesome video surfaces later

A video grab shows two women clobbering 16 puppies to death in Kolkata. (Photo: Sourced from Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham