search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shaun Marsh got to his seventh ODI ton. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Shaun Marsh slams ton as hosts eye huge total
 
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to PM in Gujarat riots

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 11:50 am IST
'You are asking for four weeks and we are giving your four weeks. List the matter after four weeks,' the bench said.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing. (Photo: File)
 The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

 

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing.

"You are asking for four weeks and we are giving your four weeks. List the matter after four weeks," the bench said.

...
Tags: supreme court, 2002 godhra riots, zakia jafri, pm modi, gujarat high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Virgins girls like sealed bottles, says: Jadavpur varsity prof, triggers row

As per the University’ website, Sarkar specialised in political sociology, political thought, human rights and law, the Constitution and government, and ethnicity and terrorism. (Photo: Facebook)

K’taka govt under threat? 104 BJP MLAs moved to Gurgaon, Cong’s 5 ‘missing’

In the 224-member Karnataka Assembly, the JD(S)-Congress combine has 118 lawmakers, more than the majority mark of 113. The BJP has 104 lawmakers and is far short of the required numbers. (Photo: File)

Shift 3 accused in Gauri Lankesh murder from Bengaluru to Mumbai: Bombay HC

Justice Mridula Bhatkar gave the direction when hearing an application filed by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad seeking custody of the three accused - Amol Kale, Amit Baddi and Ganesh Miskin. (Photo: File)

Over 100 mn gather for Kumbh mela, devotees to take holy dip today

The stage is set for the commencement of the much-publicised 49-day Kumbh Mela with its first official bathing of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday to be undertaken by about 1.25 crore devotees. (Photo: ANI)

Kejriwal compares BJP with Hitler, says 'scheming' to abolish elections if it wins

Addressing party volunteers from north east Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, Kejriwal had said BJP's rule was similar to what Hitler had done when he came to power. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham