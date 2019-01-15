search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Rush for govt jobs doesn’t mean lack of job opportunities’: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2019, 8:12 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 8:12 pm IST
Job security irrespective of performance is attraction of government jobs, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal added.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was speaking at a CII workshop on jobs and livelihoods. (Photo: File)
 Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was speaking at a CII workshop on jobs and livelihoods. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Job security irrespective of performance is the attraction of government jobs, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, adding that the sheer volume of those who apply for such jobs should not be seen as lack of other job opportunities in the country.

Goyal and Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar were speaking at a CII workshop on jobs and livelihoods. They said the government has provided enough jobs in the last five years; however, data sources were unable to adequately capture this trend.

 

Javadekar remarked that people who do not work out of choice cannot be considered 'unemployed'.

Citing the example of railways where 15 million applications are received for a handful of posts, the railway minister said such data is often used to highlight high rate of unemployment.

"The attraction and lure of government jobs in the traditional Indian context is extremely huge. People think if they get a government job, they are sorted for life....they are permanent and, even if they misbehave and are found to be not good at their work, it does not matter, the unions will take care of them. That is the reality," Goyal said.

The minister, however, noted that alternative job opportunities have increased and new sectors were encouraging self-employment, which was not being captured in any labour data.

Indicating that there was a need to change and upgrade government systems, Goyal said the process of appraisal in government wherein the appraisee is shown his performance review defeats the purpose of an "honest" review.

"In this system, I have to work with someone throughout the year and I am writing their appraisal and handing it back to them. This goes down the line till the bottom of the pyramid. What can I write in that? I have to work with the same person throughout the year.”

"I am expected to give an honest appraisal and hand it to him and still continue to work with him and get the best out of him. This is something on which deliberations are needed," he said.

Javadekar also said there was a need to collect authentic data and pointed out that as of now only those in the organised sector were accounted for.

"There is no system to collect data from unorganised sector, the self-employed and also a large section of female population who by choice do not work. Are they unemployed? There are various aspects to this that need to be looked into," he said. The HRD minister also said there was a need to understand the "craze for government jobs". "We have to find out why people with post graduate degrees apply for sweepers job in government," he said.

Goyal seconded Javadekar's viewpoint and said it needed to be deliberated why a person wanted to join the government sector. "Is it because of lack of opportunities or a certain section sees this as a very 'safe, secure and permanent' employment irrespective of how good or bad the person is at work?" the railway minister said.

He rued, "Although instances of misdemeanour come to our notice, we are unable to take action because of the difficult system created".

...
Tags: piyush goyal, unemployment, prakash javadekar, railways, job creation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Kerala govt conduct over Sabarimala one of the most shameful’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Kollam in Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

CAG refuses to share Rafale audit; cites breach of Parliament

Section 8(1)(C) of the Right To Information (RTI) Act, under which the CAG has refused to disclose details, exempts information the disclosure of which would cause a breach of privilege of Parliament or the State Legislature. (Representational image)

6 die as boat capsizes in Narmada river in Maharashtra

The boat was carrying around 60 people who were on way to perform a river worship ritual on the occasion of Makar Sankranti when it capsized, an official said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister accuses TDP of 'defaming' her, files complaint

Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Monday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner seeking action against those trying to defame her by spreading rumours on social media. (Photo: ANI)

‘Totally relaxed’, says Kumaraswamy as 2 MLAs pull out of coalition govt

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, 'I know my strength. My government is stable. Don't worry.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham