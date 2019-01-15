search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass today

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the public.
Trial security run at Padmanabha Swamy temple ahead of PM visit Tuesday.
 Trial security run at Padmanabha Swamy temple ahead of PM visit Tuesday.

KOLLAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited Kollam bypass at a function to be held at the Ashramam ground here by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also address the public and PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran will welcome the gathering.

The prime minister will later kick off the NDA’s Parliament election campaign in Kerala at a public meeting to be held at Cantonment ground. The BJP claims that over a lakh workers from Kollam, Mavelikkara and Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituencies will attend it.

 

Mr. Modi will land at Air Force technical area in Thiruvananthapuram by 4 p.m. and reach Kollam in helicopter by 4.50 p.m. After returning to Thiruvananthapuram by 7 p.m., he will inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan programme at Padmanabha Swami temple and fly back to Delhi by 8 p.m.

BYPASS: The 13.14-km road connecting Kava-nadu and Mevaram bypassing Kollam city will ease the the traffic snarls in the city. The state government spent Rs 139 crore of the total estimated cost of Rs 278 crore and the centre met the balance.

The road has been constructed using modern macadam technique. It has a total of 190 piles and 46 piers with new bridges at Neeravil, Kallum-thazhom, Mevarom, Kavanad and Kadavoor.

...
Tags: kollam bypass, pinarayi vijayan, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Couple detained for Idukki double murder

The murdered Rajesh

Alphons Kannanthanam announces new scheme for Kerala

Alphons Kannanthanam

Dhanya Sanal begins Agasthyakoodam trek

The first batch of trekkers, led by Defence Ministry spokesperson Dhanya Sanal, move to Agasthyakoodam from the base camp at Bonakkad on Monday. (By arrangement)

NCST tells Sree Chitra Institute to suspend recruitments

Sree Chitra Institute of Medical Science and Technology

Families languish in relief camps in Ernakulam district

Inmates at the North Paravur Town Hall
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham