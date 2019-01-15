Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kollam bypass today

KOLLAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the long-awaited Kollam bypass at a function to be held at the Ashramam ground here by 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also address the public and PWD Minister G. Sudhakaran will welcome the gathering.

The prime minister will later kick off the NDA’s Parliament election campaign in Kerala at a public meeting to be held at Cantonment ground. The BJP claims that over a lakh workers from Kollam, Mavelikkara and Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituencies will attend it.

Mr. Modi will land at Air Force technical area in Thiruvananthapuram by 4 p.m. and reach Kollam in helicopter by 4.50 p.m. After returning to Thiruvananthapuram by 7 p.m., he will inaugurate the Swadesh Darshan programme at Padmanabha Swami temple and fly back to Delhi by 8 p.m.

BYPASS: The 13.14-km road connecting Kava-nadu and Mevaram bypassing Kollam city will ease the the traffic snarls in the city. The state government spent Rs 139 crore of the total estimated cost of Rs 278 crore and the centre met the balance.

The road has been constructed using modern macadam technique. It has a total of 190 piles and 46 piers with new bridges at Neeravil, Kallum-thazhom, Mevarom, Kavanad and Kadavoor.