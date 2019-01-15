search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Kerala govt conduct over Sabarimala one of the most shameful’: PM Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 15, 2019, 6:38 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 7:18 pm IST
'We knew communists don't respect Indian history, culture but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred, PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Kollam in Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Kollam (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday came down heavily upon the ruling LDF government in Kerala over its handling of Sabarimala issue. The Prime Minister said that the conduct of the state government on Sabarimala issue “will go down in history as one of the most shameful behaviour by any party and government.”

“We knew that communists do not respect Indian history, culture and spirituality but nobody imagined that they will have such hatred,” PM Modi added.

 

The Prime Minister, who was in Kollam today for the launch of two projects, also claimed that Congress-led UDF is “no better” and accused it of taking “multiple” stands.

“…they say one thing in Parliament but a different thing in Pathanamthitta. Our stand on this issue has always been clear. And, the actions of our party match our words on Sabarimala,” he said.

PM Modi also accused UDF and LDF of damaging state’s cultural fabric terming them as “two sides of the same coin”.

“UDF and LDF are two sides of the same old coin. Different in name, but in corruption, casteism and communalism, they are the same. Different in name, but in damaging Kerala's cultural fabric, they are the same. Different in name, but in political violence, they are the same,” he said.

Addressing a rally in Kollam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Left and Congress saying that while these parties talk about gender justice their actions are different from their words.

“Left and Congress make tall claims about respect to gender justice and social justice but their actions are exactly the opposite. NDA Government has been working towards abolishing Triple Talaq. Who is opposing us on this? Communists and the Congress,” he said.

