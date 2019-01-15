search on deccanchronicle.com
NaMo app seeks views on alliance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:18 am IST
Opinion on preferred candidates also sought.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday personally reached out to voters seeking their views and feedback through the NaMo app on a variety of issues, including his government’s performance, the Opposition’s planned “Mahagathbandhan”, or grand alliance, and their preferred candidates.

With the Lok Sabha elections just months away and the BJP launching the “NaMo Again” campaign, Mr Modi opened a channel to personally connect with people through the app. 

 

The BJP leadership at the just-concluded national conclave asked party workers and leaders to control the poll narrative instead of allowing the Opposition to do so through its “lies”, and to highlight the leadership issue between the NDA and the proposed grand alliance.

Mr Modi urged people to fill a questionnaire and rate the government on issues like farmers’ prosperity, corruption-free governance, Swachh Bharat, national security, the economy, infrastructure creation, uplifting the poor and marginalised, job opportunities and rural electrification.

“I want your direct feedback through the survey on the NaMo app. Your feedback matters. Your feedback on various issues will help us take important decisions,” Mr Modi appealed in a video on Facebook and Twitter. 

Mr Modi, who had asked the BJP cadre to highlight how the proposed grand alliance had “no vision” but only one motive — to oppose him, asks through the survey if the people see “any impact of the “Mahagathbandhan” in their constituency.

...
