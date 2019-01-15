search on deccanchronicle.com
Man detained over threat to kidnap Delhi CM Kejriwal’s daughter

The accused has been identified as Vikas Rai who is a resident of Bihar’s Samastipur.
 Kejriwal had lodged a formal complaint following which an investigation was launched. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A man preparing for civil services has been detained for allegedly sending an e-mail last week to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal threatening to kidnap his daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The Delhi police have seized the phone he allegedly used to send the e-mail. Further details are awaited as his questioning is underway.

Kejriwal had lodged a formal complaint following which an investigation was launched.

A Delhi Police constable was temporarily deployed for the security of Kejriwal’s daughter and to shadow her whenever she goes out, the senior official had said on condition of anonymity.

On January 9, the Chief Minister’s Office received an anonymous e-mail in which the sender had threatened to kidnap and harm Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita. The e-mail was forwarded to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

"We will kidnap your daughter. Do what you can to protect her," the email from an unknown person sent to the Chief Minister's official email address last Wednesday read, according to the police.

Harshita, a chemical engineering graduate from Indian Institute Technology (IIT) Delhi, works for a multinational company in Gurgaon.

(With PTI inputs)

