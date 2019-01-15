M Nageswara Rao’s appointment as CBI interim chief challenged

New Delhi: A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking a direction to quash the January 10 order of the government appointing IPS officer M. Nageswara Rao as an interim director of the CBI.

CBI’s additional director Mr Rao was given the charge of CBI interim chief on January till the appointment of a new director after a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Alok Verma as the chief of the probe agency on charges of corruption and dereliction of duty.

The petition, filed by NGO Common Cause and RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, has sought laying down of specific mechanisms to ensure transparency in the process of appointment of CBI director.

It alleged that Mr Rao’s appointment was not made on the basis of recommendations of the high-powered selection committee, comprising the PM, the leader of the single largest Opposition party and the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the SC nominated by him.

“In fact, it appears that the committee was completely bypassed and had no role in the appointment of Mr Rao, thereby rendering the appointment illegal as it is in violation of the procedure for appointment of director, CBI laid down in the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act,” the plea, filed through Mr Bhushan, said.