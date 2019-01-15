search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister accuses TDP of 'defaming' her, files complaint

ANI
Published Jan 15, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 6:01 pm IST
YS Sharmila accused TDP of defaming her and spreading fake rumours against her.
Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Monday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner seeking action against those trying to defame her by spreading rumours on social media. (Photo: ANI)
 Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Monday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner seeking action against those trying to defame her by spreading rumours on social media. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila on Monday lodged a complaint with Hyderabad Police Commissioner seeking action against those trying to defame her by spreading rumours on social media.

"Some unknown people defamed me before 2014 elections by spreading fake rumours that I am having a relationship. Again, some people are trying to defame me on social media,” she said.

 

YS Sharmila accused TDP of “character assassination”.

“I want to accuse Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of defaming and spreading fake rumours against me. They are happy in assassinating my character. Earlier also TDP has spread rumours against my father YS Rajashekar Reddy,” she further said.

The accused should be punished. I have requested the police commissioner to take action on the persons who are responsible. Commissioner assured me that they will take proper action."

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Additional DCP, Cyber Crimes Hyderabad, Raghuveer said, "Yesterday, we registered a case under Section 67 IT Act and 509 IPC on unknown persons. We are investigating the case and will find the accused persons who are intentionally defaming YS Sharmila over social media and posting fake videos on YouTube."

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, ys sharmila, hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Tonight was an MS Dhoni classic, says elated Virat Kohli

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. (Photo: PTI)
 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Totally relaxed’, says Kumaraswamy as 2 MLAs pull out of coalition govt

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said, 'I know my strength. My government is stable. Don't worry.' (Photo: File)

Maharashtra minister’s chair breaks as he tries to sit during inspection

Maharashtra Health Minister Eknath Shinde has a first-hand experience of the rundown condition of some primary health centres in the state. (Photo: File)

SAC approves formation of 2 women police battalions in J&K with 2,014 posts

The recruitment to these battalions will be completed within one year from the date of sanction, an official spokesperson said. (Representational Image)

Supreme Court denies permission for BJP’s 'rath yatra' in West Bengal

SC asked West Bengal government to allow rallies and meeting of the BJP state unit. (Photo: File)

CBI officer probing Akhilesh's role in sand mining scam transferred

On Saturday, CBI carried out searches at 12 places in UP and Delhi in ongoing investigation of illegal sand mining case and during the search incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining, including huge cash and gold were recovered. (Photo: FIle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham