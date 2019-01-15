search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

India slams Pakistan over tailing row

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:21 am IST
The Indian High Commission has requested the Pakistan Foreign Office to take note of these incidents.
The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account.
 The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account.

New Delhi: The Indian High Commission in Islamabad has strongly raised with Pakistan alleged attempts to hack the social media account of one of its diplomats and incidents of close tailing of the Indian envoy and his deputy, official sources said. 

The Indian mission, in a note verbale, raised with Pakistan foreign office the incident of the Indian High Commissioner and his deputy being closely followed and put under an aggressive watch by a Pakistani security official during a wedding reception on December 4 in Serena Hotel in Islamabad. 

 

The sources said attempts were made to hack the social media account of the second secretary and that the official received an email from Facebook administration that repeated attempts were made by unknown people to log into his Facebook account. 

People impersonating his relatives tried to hack his accounts, the Indian mission said in the communication to the Pakistan foreign office.

The Indian High Commission has requested the Pakistan Foreign Office to take note of these incidents. 

Such incidents of aggressive surveillance, violation of privacy and harassment amount to a breach of understanding between the Pakistan foreign secretary and the High Commissioner of Indian in March last year, the Indian mission said in the communication to the Pakistan foreign office.

The Indian mission also sought from the Pakistani side the “assurances of its highest consideration”. 
    — PTI

...
Tags: indian high commission, social media, pakistan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People will oust BJP from power, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav

NaMo asks to name 3 popular BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director challenged in SC

‘The Government of India has attempted to stifle the independence of the institution of the CBI by appointing the Director of the CBI in an arbitrary and illegal manner,’ the plea claims. (Photo: File)

National Security Act invoked against 3 for cow slaughter in Bulandshahr

The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. (Photo: PTI)

In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, PM Modi seeks feedback from citizens

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham