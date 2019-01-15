Court to consider chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case on Jan 19

Delhi court on Tuesday fixed Jan 19 for consideration of chargesheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday fixed January 19 for consideration of charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case.

The court put up the matter for hearing on the date as Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat was on leave on Tuesday.

The Delhi police had on Monday filed a chargesheet at a city court against Kanhaiya Kumar and others saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus in February 2016.

Police also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university's campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.