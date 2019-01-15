search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan got off to a good start, but eventually got dismissed for 32 runs. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Stoinis removes Rohit Sharma, visitors 2 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Come clean on Alok Verma's sacking, make details of meeting public: Kharge to PM

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Jan 15, 2019, 1:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
'Actions of govt indicate that it's scared of CBI headed by an independent director,' Kharge wrote in his letter to PM Modi.
Kharge termed the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the CBI's interim director 'illegal' and demanded a meeting of the selection committee be convened immediately to appoint a new chief of the probe agency. (Photo: File)
 Kharge termed the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the CBI's interim director 'illegal' and demanded a meeting of the selection committee be convened immediately to appoint a new chief of the probe agency. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the government should make documents public related to the decision on Alok Verma’s exit “so that the public can draw its own conclusions”.

Kharge termed the appointment of M Nageswara Rao as the CBI's interim director "illegal" and demanded a meeting of the selection committee be convened immediately to appoint a new chief of the probe agency.

 

"Actions of the government indicate that it's scared of a CBI headed by an independent director," Kharge wrote in his letter to PM Modi. He also demanded that the government come clean on the issues and make public the CVC report, Justice A K Patnaik's report and minutes of the January 10 meeting.

"Despite my best efforts to convince the members of the committee that we should be following the due process of law and the principles of natural justice, the members chose to take a decision based on the report that now stands disowned by Justice Patnaik," Kharge has said in his letter to PM Modi.

Justice Patnaik, the former Supreme Court judge who supervised the CVC inquiry against Verma, had said that no “allegations of corruption” were made against the former CBI chief by a witness, as had been claimed by his deputy Rakesh Asthana.

Kharge said it was unfortunate that the "manipulative actions of the government" were directly responsible for causing "deep embarrassment to the judiciary", adding that a Supreme Court judge had been forced to defend the decision.

Kharge represented the opposition in the three-member panel, in which the votes of PM Modi and Justice AK Sikri decided Verma’s removal as CBI Director. PM Modi and Justice Sikri had voted to remove Verma, Kharge opposed the decision.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: congress, mallikarjun kharge, pm modi, alok verma, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Court to consider chargesheet against Kanhaiya Kumar in JNU sedition case on Jan 19

Delhi court on Tuesday fixed Jan 19 for consideration of chargesheet against former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case. (Photo: File | PTI)

Want to congratulate PM on winning 'world famous' award: Rahul's jibe at Modi

'I want to congratulate our PM on winning the world famous 'Kotler Presidential Award'!' Gandhi said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

Arun Jaitley flies to US for medical check-up: report

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018. (Photo: File)

Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by relatives, hospitalised

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

'Just what BJP wanted': Congress leader on Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati tie-up

Singh asked whether now BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav would attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'corruption' in the Rafale jet deal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham