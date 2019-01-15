search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre gets 6 weeks to reply on ‘snooping’

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:23 am IST
Plea challenges move to authorise 10 Central agencies to monitor any computer.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea challenging the government’s notification authorising 10 Central agencies to intercept, monitor and decrypt any computer system. 

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Ashok Bhushan and S.K. Kaul sought the Centre’s response within six weeks and said it would hear arguments on the interim stay after the parties are served the notices. 

 

“Heard the petitioner appearing in person and the counsels for the petitioners and perused the relevant material. Permission to appear and argue in person is granted. Issue notice in all the writ petitions. Issue notice also on the prayer of interim relief/ application(s) for stay, returnable in six weeks. Interim prayer(s) will be considered after service of notice is complete,” the bench said. 

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by advocates Manohar Lal Sharma and Amit Sahni, challenging the government’s December 20 notification. According to the government’s notification, 10 Central probe and snoop agencies are now empowered under the Information Technology (IT) Act for computer interception and analysis, home ministry officials had said.

The petitioners have claimed that the notification was “unconstitutional” and the “blanket surveillance” bad in law. 

The 10 agencies notified under the new order are the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (for Income Tax Department), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, the Research and Analysis Wing, Directorate of Signal Intelligence (in service areas of J-K, North East and Assam) and Delhi Police commissioner. Sahni in his plea, filed through advocate Preeti Singh, claimed that the December 20 notification was liable to be set aside according to the mandate of the right to privacy judgment delivered by a nine-judge Constitution bench of the top court.

“The order dated December 20, 2018 is a blanket order and the same is against public at large, without any reasoning and the same is bad in law, therefore the same is liable to be set aside,” he said in his plea. 

...
Tags: supreme court, 10 central agencies
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
 

German antitrust watchdog to act against Facebook: report

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper said the watchdog will present the US company with its ruling on what action it needs to take in the next few weeks.
 

Unpacked 2019: Samsung confirms Galaxy S10 for February 20

Samsung has established a rich legacy of smartphone innovation that has helped make people’s lives smarter and easier.
 

Fed up of Xiaomi, Samsung will launch new smartphone in India

Samsung is aiming to regain ground ceded to Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi in the world’s second-biggest mobile phone market.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People will oust BJP from power, says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav

NaMo asks to name 3 popular BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Appointment of Nageswara Rao as interim CBI director challenged in SC

‘The Government of India has attempted to stifle the independence of the institution of the CBI by appointing the Director of the CBI in an arbitrary and illegal manner,’ the plea claims. (Photo: File)

National Security Act invoked against 3 for cow slaughter in Bulandshahr

The violence which occurred after right-wing activists protested against alleged cow slaughter in the area claimed the lives of a police officer and a civilian. (Photo: PTI)

In pre-poll survey on NaMo app, PM Modi seeks feedback from citizens

PM Modi asked everyone to fill the survey and urge others to do as well. (Photo; PTI | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham