Cash crunch! BBMP seeks Rs 4,611 crore for 2019-20 budget

Bengaluru: The BBMP, which is reeling under a severe cash crunch, has sought financial assistance from the state government to present its budget for 2019-20.

The BBMP, which presents the budget in late February or early March every year, is taking stock of its financial position and has sought Rs 4,611 crore from the state government. Ahead of parliamentary polls in May, the BBMP is planning a pro-people budget to woo Bengalureans.

Though property tax is the major revenue spinner, the BBMP has failed to tap into other avenues like issuing 'A' khata, optical fibre cable laying and outdoor advertising.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has dashed off a letter to the state government, laying emphasis on white topping, road development, Solid Waste Management (SWM) and Storm Water Drain (SWD). The BBMP has sought a whopping Rs 1,781 crore for relaying major roads and ward level roads and Rs 85 crore for lake development.

Sources said that the BBMP needs financial assistance from the state government, apart from the grants it gets from the State Finance Corporation (SFC). “Ahead of parliamentary elections, it is the responsibility of the civic body, which is running under a coalition setup, to woo citizens. Even the state government will be eager to grant the funds,” they said. “Once the government gives the approval, the BBMP can chalk out plans for preparing the budget. The Palike is holding elections to various standing committees, including Taxation and Finance committee on January 17. Once the committee is in place, the actual process of budget preparations takes shape,” sources said.