BSF officer killed in sniper fire from Pakistan in J&K’s Samba sector

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 3:07 pm IST
Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was hit by sniper shot around 10:50 am when he was 'carrying out border domination' along IB.
Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to guard the India-Pakistan International Border in the Jammu region of the state. (Representational Image | PTI)
Jammu: A BSF officer was killed on Tuesday in sniper fire from across the border in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials of the border guarding force said.

They said Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad was hit by a sniper shot around 10:50 am when he and his patrol party were out for "carrying out border domination" along the International Border.

 

"Pakistani snipers opened fire at them, leading to grievous injuries to the officer. Prasad was rushed to a medical facility in Satwari in Jammu where he later succumbed to his injuries," an official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to guard the India-Pakistan International Border in the Jammu region of the state.

