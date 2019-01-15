search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan got off to a good start, but eventually got dismissed for 32 runs. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India 2nd ODI: Stoinis removes Rohit Sharma, visitors 2 down
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Arun Jaitley flies to US for medical check-up: report

PTI
Published Jan 15, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Jaitley is to present his sixth and the BJP-led NDA government’s last budget on February 1.
Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018. (Photo: File)
 Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has unexpectedly left for the US for a medical check-up relating to his kidney ailment, sources said.

Jaitley, who had undergone a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018, had not travelled abroad in last nine months.

 

He was scheduled to attend 10th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue in London in April last year, but had cancelled his visit due to his kidney ailment.

Sources said, he left for the US on Sunday night for a medical check up. Jaitley is to present his sixth and the BJP-led NDA government’s last budget on February 1.

Though it is supposed to be an interim Budget, it is widely expected that his speech would have been full length budget speech.

Arun Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS last year in early April following which he underwent dialysis. He had a renal transplant surgery on May 14, 2018.

In his absence, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal was given the additional charge of Finance Ministry on May 14.

Arun Jaitley, 66, who had stopped attending office at the beginning of April, and was back in North Block - the seat of Finance Ministry - on August 23.

Jaitley had in September 2014, undergone a bariatric surgery to treat weight gain that he suffered because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

That surgery was first performed at Max Hospital, but Jaitley was later shifted to AIIMS because of complications. He had a heart surgery several years ago.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, financial budget, aiims, piyush goyal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 10 Lite review: Premium features in a lite package

The unique camera cutouts compliments the gradient design.
 

Honor 10 Lite with 24MP selfie camera launched at a competitive price

The Honor 10 Lite features a dewdrop notched 6.21-inch Full HD+ display.
 

Exciting Samsung Galaxy M20 details leak showing Infinity-V display

the Galaxy M20 has leaked and with it we get to know a few juicy details about the smartphone.
 

For 'outstanding leadership for nation', PM Modi receives Philip Kotler award

It will be offered annually to the leader of a nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's office said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

How is Harmanpreet Kaur still India captain? Ask BCCI officals over fake degree probe

Harmanpreet, who was previously serving in the Indian Railways, was relieved from her duties in March last year after she put forward a request to join Punjab police. (Photo: AFP)
 

First live image of the OnePlus 7 pops up showing bezel-less display

OnePlus 7 with a pop-up camera in the works? (Photo: SlashLeaks)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman who entered Sabarimala attacked by relatives, hospitalised

Bindu Ammini (L) and Kanaka Durga (R), the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple in Kerala. (Photo: AFP)

'Just what BJP wanted': Congress leader on Akhilesh Yadav-Mayawati tie-up

Singh asked whether now BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav would attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'corruption' in the Rafale jet deal. (Photo: File)

Sabarimala: SC may not start hearing on review pleas from Jan 22

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Justice Indu Malhotra, the lone woman judge of the five-judge constitution bench which had delivered the verdict in the Sabarimala case is on leave on medical grounds. (Photo: File)

Forget past differences, work for victory of all SP-BSP candidates: Mayawati

'Forget past differences and ensure victory of all joint candidates of the SP and the BSP. This will be my ideal birthday gift,' Mayawati said at a press conference here on her 63rd birthday. (Photo: File)

SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to PM in Gujarat riots

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham