Uttar Pradesh: VHP men thrash 3, stop inter-religious marriage

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 15, 2018, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 2:07 am IST
Hindu Yuva Vahini workers thrash man in Baghpat court premises alleging 'love jihad'. (Photo: ANI)
Lucknow: Three men from Punjab were beaten up by Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP) workers in front of police inside Baghpat court premises on Saturday.

The victims had reached local court to get their marriage registered but as soon as the right-wing outfit came to know about this, they reached the spot and roughed up the youngsters.

 

The police reached the spot and took the victims away to the police station, but the assault did not stop even while they were being taken away. 

Later, Hindu Yuva Vahini workers also joined their VHP counterparts and started protesting outside the police station.

The couple from Punjab had reached Baghpat  court along with groom’s cousin to get married. The couple, along with others, were sitting in a lawyers’ chamber when VHP workers stormed inside and began questioning their purpose of visit.

On learning that the girl and the boy belonged to different religions, the right-wing workers started roughing up the couple and created a ruckus before being joined by Hindu Yuva Vahini members.

According to the police, the three youths had been absconding from Punjab for four days and an FIR was lodged in this regard in Barnala.

