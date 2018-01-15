search on deccanchronicle.com
Goa minister’s remark: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah fumes

Published Jan 15, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Karnataka, which has locked horns with Goa on sharing Mahadayi water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru/Panaji: The war of words between Karnataka and neighbouring BJP ruled Goa over the Mahadayi river water sharing dispute, has worsened with Goa planning to file a contempt petition before the Supreme Court and the Mahadeyi Water Dispute Tribunal against Karnataka for allegedly resuming work on a canal at Kankumbi on a Mahadeyi tributary "in violation" of the apex court order.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed as 'reprehensible,' the alleged abusive words used by Goa water resources Minister Vinod Palyekar against Kannadigas, a charge dismissed by the latter. Palyekar had reportedly used the abusive words on Saturday when he visited the site where Karnataka is allegedly constructing a canal.

 

"The abusive words used against #Kannadigas by @BJP4India Irrigation Minister from Goa are reprehensible to say the least. However we hold no grudge against the people of Goa. We will continue to strive to secure drinking water from #Mahadayi for our people," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Last year, the apex court had ordered Karnataka to stop work on the construction of the canal at Kankumbi, which was aimed at diverting water from the Mahadeyi tributary. Goa now claims they have photographic evidence to prove that the work has begun. The Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma has written to his Karnataka counterpart over the ‘ongoing work’ on the tributary, which he said was in violation of the Supreme Court order.

Karnataka, which has locked horns with Goa on sharing Mahadayi water, is seeking release of 7.56 tmcft water for the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project. This project is being undertaken to improve drinking water supply to the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and districts of Belagavi and Gadag.     

Goa to file contempt plea 
Goa Water Resources Department Minister Vinod Palyekar said here on Sunday that the state would file the contempt petition in the first week of February. Last year, the apex court had ordered Karnataka to stop work on the construction of the canal at Kankumbi, which was aimed at diverting water from the Mahadayi tributary. Goa has claimed that they have photographic evidence to prove that the work has begun. 

“The ongoing case before the tribunal would be heard again in the first week of February during which we will file contempt petition before it (tribunal). Similar petition will also be filed before the Supreme Court,” Palyekar said. Goa Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma has written to his Karnataka counterpart over the “ongoing work” on the river tributary canal at Kankumbi, which he said was in “violation” of the Supreme Court order. Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday told PTI that the chief secretary had written a letter to his Karnataka counterpart “pointing out to the violations of the SC directives by resumption of the work on a canal at the Mahadayi tributary (at Kankumbi village)”.      

Tags: mahadayi river dispute
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




