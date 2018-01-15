search on deccanchronicle.com
19-yr-old gored to death at Madurai in Tamil Nadu during Jallikattu festival

Published Jan 15, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 15, 2018, 4:47 pm IST
SC banned Jallikattu in 2014 after activists said it constitutes animal cruelty. In 2017, TN enacted law to bypass SC's verdict.
Bull tamers are seen attempting to tame the bull at Palamedu Jallikattu near Madurai on Monday. (Photo: DC)
Madurai: A 19-year-old spectator who was at Palamedu in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu to witness the bull-taming festival Jallikattu was gored to death on Monday. 

According to reports, the deceased was identified as S Kalimuthu, a native of Sanarpatti in Dindigul district.

 

S Kalimuthu (19), a native of Sanarpatti in Dindigul district, was gored to death on Monday. (Photo: DC)S Kalimuthu (19), a native of Sanarpatti in Dindigul district, was gored to death on Monday. (Photo: DC)

The incident took place at the end of the arena where a large number of people, specially youngsters, have congregated to chase a bull and wrestle with it. 

Around 25 people sustained injuries in the event. Five of them have been referred to a government hospital, of which the condition of one remains critical.

The festival is celebrated as tradition to mark the harvest festival.

Many people were injured in various Jallikattu events since Sunday. 

The Supreme Court banned Jallikattu in 2014 after activists said it constitutes extreme animal cruelty. In 2017, after massive protests, Tamil Nadu enacted a law to bypass the top court's verdict.

