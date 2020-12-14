Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2020 Several Delhi border ...
Several Delhi border points closed, police ask motorists to take alternative routes

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2020, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 2:37 pm IST
Farmer leaders are observing day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws today
Farmers gather at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Leaders of farmer organisations are in a day-long hunger strike. (PTI)
  Farmers gather at Singhu border during their sit-in protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Leaders of farmer organisations are in a day-long hunger strike. (PTI)

New Delhi: Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest by farmers against the Centre's new agri laws.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

 

Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for over two weeks to demand repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi & Mangesh borders are closed. Please take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Pl avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH-44."

"Gazipur border is closed for traffic coming from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers protests. People are advised to take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Chilla, Apsara & Bhopra borders," it tweeted.

 

On Monday, farmer leaders observed day-long hunger strike against the Centre's new farm laws.

Tags: indian farmers hunger strike, indian farmers protest, delhi chalo, indian agri laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


