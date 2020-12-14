The Indian Premier League 2020

Latest: Telangana adds 384 new COVID-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh 506

Published Dec 14, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark to 4,966 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad, India. (AP)
Hyderabad: Telangana reported 384 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 2.78 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,496, the state government said on Monday.

Meanwhile, active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark to 4,966 in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday even as the state added 506 fresh positives, 613 recoveries and five deaths to its tally.

 

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 101, followed by Rangareddy (36) and Medchal Malkajgiri (31), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on December 13.

As many as 7,380 patients are under treatment and 28,980 samples were tested on Sunday.

Cumulatively, over 61.57 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.65 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.80 per cent, while it was 95 per cent in the country.

 

In AP, the cumulative COVID-19 positives now climbed to 8.75 lakh, recoveries to 8,63,508 and deaths 7,057, according to the latest bulletin. After 1.08 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2.02 lakh per million population, the overall infection positivity rate fell to 8 per cent.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, Chittoor district reported 104, Guntur 69, West Godavari 66 and Krishna 59 fresh COVID-19 cases. The remaining nine districts added less than 50 new cases each. Apart from Krishna and Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts reported one fresh coronavirus fatality each in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

 

