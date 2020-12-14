Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2020 Farmers 'apolog ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Farmers 'apologise' to people with 'folded hands' for road blockade, inconvenience

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2020, 11:07 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2020, 11:07 pm IST
Leaders of around 32 farmer unions observed a day-long hunger strike at Delhi's Singhu border earlier on the day
Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal (C) with Hard Cheema Vadhesh and Sonia Mann performs during their visit to Ghazipur border to support farmers protesting against Centre's farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Dec.13 2020. (PTI)
 Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal (C) with Hard Cheema Vadhesh and Sonia Mann performs during their visit to Ghazipur border to support farmers protesting against Centre's farm reform laws, in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Dec.13 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: With some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest against the three new agri laws, an umbrella body of farmers Monday apologised with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them, but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion".

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protests at Delhi border points, distributed handbills in Hindi to commuters on the Jaipur-Delhi Highway near Haryana-Rajasthan borders, where hundreds of farmers have been camping, to convey their apology, and also reiterate their demand for legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

 

"Blocking roads, causing inconvenience to the public is not our aim," read their pamphlets. "We are sitting here under a compulsion. Yet we apologise with folded hands if our agitation has caused you any inconvenience."

Farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points for over 17 days now, leading to traffic jams on key roads connecting the national capital with Haryana and Punjab.

The Morcha also said that any elderly person, patient or ambulance stuck due to the blocked roads may contact the volunteers, who will immediately provide help.

 

The Morcha also asserted in the pamphlets that the farmers do not want any "charity", but a fair price for their crops. They said they wanted to enter Delhi with this demand, and present their view to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are farmers. People also call us Anndata (food-providers). The prime minister of the country says he has brought us the historic gift of three laws. We say this is not a gift but a punishment.

"Please keep your gift with yourself. If you want to give us a gift, there should be a legal guarantee of fair price of our crops," read the pamphlets, distributed among people.

 

The farmers also accused the Centre of "pretending" to be talking to them but not listening to their grievances.

The pamphlet signed off with "I am a farmer".

Leaders of around 32 farmer unions observed a day-long hunger strike at Delhi's Singhu border earlier on the day to protest against the Centre's new farm laws.

The unions claimed that demonstrations were also held at various district headquarters across the country.

The unions have claimed that more people are expected to join the ongoing agitation.

 

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the Haryana-Rajasthan border as they were stopped from moving towards the national capital. Several borders of the national capital remained closed on Monday due to the ongoing protest by farmers.

Protesting farmers at Delhi border points have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.

 

...
Tags: indian farmers protest, indian farmers hunger strike, indian farmers road block, india agri laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The DFO has asked farmers not to stay in their fields at night-time due to moving of the big cat in the district

Farmer couple drives away tiger in Bhadradri district

Police had a tough time controlling the fishermen, who initially started raising slogans against the MP but later hurled stones at his car. — DC Image

Fishermen pelt stones at Mopidevi’s convoy at Vodarevu area

Though Nayeem was dead, the 752 land documents indicated how the police, politicians and the revenue and registration departments could violate the law at will.

RTI document reveals gangster Nayeem possessed a large collection of weapons

Though the Andhra Pradesh government will initially impound water at a level of 41.5 meters to assess the dam stability and other safety parameters, it has to eventually raise the level to 45.72 metres.

Jagan to leave for New Delhi today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Government schools: Disaster waiting to reopen with Covid around

The situation on the ground doesn’t seem ideal in most of these schools, devoid of rudimentary amenities to prevent the spread of Covid. (Representational Image: PTI)

KCR asks Modi for flood relief, state dues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)

No Rohingya infiltration found at Indo-Bangla border this year: BSF

Inspectors General BSF - Region Comdrs BGB Level talks concluded at Kolkata on December 11. The conference was held in very cordial manner. During the talks, various border concerns and matter of mutual interests were discussed. (Photo: Twitter)

Large parts of Bharat shut, bandh peaceful

Left Parties leaders and activists taking part in Bharat Bandh in support of Farmers against new Agriculture bill at Guntur city on Tuesday. (DC Image: Tejo Roy)

Eluru illness triggers promotion of organic fertilisers

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy meets patients who fell ill, suspectedly due to water contamination, at a hospital in Eluru town, Godavari district on December. 7, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham