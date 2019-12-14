Nation Current Affairs 14 Dec 2019 'Will fulfil du ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Will fulfil duty of saving country, democracy till last breath': Sonia Gandhi

PTI
Published Dec 14, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 14, 2019, 4:26 pm IST
The Congress' interim prez said there is an atmosphere of 'andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)' in the country.
'Congress will not step behind in the fight against injustice, will fulfill our duty of saving country, democracy till our last breath. Suffering injustice is the biggest crime, it's time to rise to save democracy and constitutions,' Sonia said. (Photo: Twitter | @IYC_UPCentral)
 'Congress will not step behind in the fight against injustice, will fulfill our duty of saving country, democracy till our last breath. Suffering injustice is the biggest crime, it's time to rise to save democracy and constitutions,' Sonia said. (Photo: Twitter | @IYC_UPCentral)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday called upon people to fight against injustice and said the Congress party will not step behind and will fulfil its duty of saving the country and its democracy till the last breath.

''Congress will not step behind in the fight against injustice, will fulfill our duty of saving country, democracy till our last breath. Suffering injustice is the biggest crime, it's time to rise to save democracy and constitutions,'' Sonia said.

 

Addressing the party's "Bharat Bachao Rally" (Save India) at Ramlila Maidan here, she said there is an atmosphere of "andher nagri chaupat raja (confused leader, chaotic State)" in the country and the entire nation is asking where is "sabka sath sabka vikas".

She also asserted the country will fight against the amended citizenship act as it 'shreds' India's soul.

"Suffering injustice is the biggest crime. It's time to rise to save democracy and Constitution. The time has come to save the country and we have to struggle hard for it.

"The Modi-Shah government bothers neither about Parliament nor institutions. Their only agenda is to hide real issues and make people fight. They violate the Constitution everyday and then also celebrate Constitution Day," she said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: sonia gandhi, congress, bjp, sabka sath sabka vikas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Appealing for a similar law, Maliwal said: 'I fervently appeal to you to immediately enact the Disha Bill for the entire country. I have lost more than 8 kg in these 12 days and am in immense physical pain but I assure you that I will continue this indefinite fast until 'Disha' law is enacted in the country.' (Photo: ANI)

'Won't break fast until Disha Bill implemented nationwide': DCW writes to PM Modi

Scores of students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Saturday in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jamia announces vacation till Jan 5, cancels exam amid anti-Citizenship stir

The legislation has put the Northeast on the boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration. (Photo: Twitter)

Internet suspended in Assam till Dec 16, protestors set fire in WB railway station

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File | ANI)

'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, will never apologise,' says Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
 

What does the four-year ban on Russia mean for them

Russia would be banned for four years from the Olympic and Paralympic Summer and Winter Games. That rules an official Russian team out of Tokyo 2020 and the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022. (Photo: AFP)
 

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

A snake entered into the Devineni Venkata Ramana Praneetha Ground, interrupting the Ranji Trophy match between Andhra and Vidarbha here on Monday. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Internet suspended in Assam till Dec 16, protestors set fire in WB railway station

The legislation has put the Northeast on the boil as people fear that it may exacerbate the problem of illegal immigration. (Photo: Twitter)

'My name is not Rahul Savarkar, will never apologise,' says Rahul Gandhi

'My name is Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar. I will never apologise for speaking truth and nor will any Congressman do so. It is Narendra Modi and his assistant Amit Shah who has to apologise to the country for destroying India's economy,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Bengaluru: Park smart – Facility for 13.5 K vehicles to start from December 15

3,333 four-wheelers and 10,000 two-wheelers get facility (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Ayukta pulls up slum development board on encroachment of lakes

Represenatative picture of Subramanyapura Lake

BBMP commissioner: Drive against smoking to intensify

Mr Kumar said that in addition to an ongoing drive to ensure public places are compliant with tobacco control norms, the Palike, in association with stakeholders, has been carrying out campaigns on social media, radio shows and is spreading messages on autorickshaws. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham