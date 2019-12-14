Protest against gang-rape in Patna

Police baton charge Patna University students who were protesting against the alleged gang-rape of a college student in Patna on Friday. (PTI)

Patna: Amid public outrage over rising crime against women in Bihar, a college student was allegedly gang-raped in Patna by four youths.

The incident had occurred earlier this week but came to light on Friday when students created ruckus on the streets of Patna demanding justice for the victim.

Sources said that the girl was called by her friend to a house where she was threatened and raped by four youths. The victim in her statement to the police said that the accused also threatened to release the video of the act on the internet if she refused their demands.

However, the police said that two accused in the case have surrendered and hunt is on to arrest others who have gone into hiding.

“Two accused including the victim’s friend has surrendered in the court. We have obtained a warrant of arrest for two others who have been absconding after the incident,” ASP law and order Swarn Prabhat said.